The Generator supporting people seeking better futures through enterprise

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 16:12

The Generator began 2022 with record registrations, which continue to climb.

In our survey with Generites funded between May and December2021, 100% found working with The Generator very or extremely useful, 7 in 10 felt well supported by us and 2 in 3 now have the skills they need to be an effective small business owner.

Thank you to all our supporters, together we continue to provide opportunities for better futures.

Here are some comments from the Generites in the survey:

Take the opportunity as it is lifechanging.

(MÄori, single parent, Kawerau)

It’s very good program. We are lucky we have the National Team they help us to get a new life. We can walk away from benefit. The Generator is good because they help and are honest with us.

(Pasifika, single parent, East Auckland)

[Taking part in The Generator has meant we have…] more income, the ability to produce our raised planters and purchase materials to build! Helping others to succeed by recommending The Generator!

(MÄori, single parent, Kaikohe)

Definitely a lot [has changed] within myself. Believing myself knowing I have been given the opportunity to grow. Growth within myself and a future. My mindset overall… Planning and production.

(MÄori, single parent, Kaitaia)

[What has gone well is…] connections made with other Generites! I have purchased from other Generites and lots have purchased from me after I offered my services within the group!

(European, parent, Whanganui)

Thank you to The Generator team, yous have made me believe in myself again.

(Young Pasifika, South Auckland)