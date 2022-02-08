HELL and Adulttoymegastore doubling the pleasure this Valentine's Day - Thorn PR

Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 - 14:54

HELL and Adulttoymegastore's highly successful Valentine's Day campaign returns this year, doubling the pleasure for all genders by giving away 5,500 free Mini Bullet Vibrators and C-Rings to celebrate the modern day of love.

From 12th February (until stocks run out), customers aged over 18 can opt-in to receive one of the adult toys when ordering a HELL Double Pizza. Demand last year was so high 4500 Bullet Vibrators sold out in mere hours, leaving some customers satisfied and others wanting more. Nearly half of all New Zealanders own a sex toy, according to data- from Adulttoymegastore (ATMS). While women are most likely to purchase one, men aren't far behind at 41 per cent. As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, ATMS also reports that sales have grown year on year, with smaller towns - particularly those in Northland - seeing the biggest increase in sales through extended Lockdown periods in 2021. Adulttoymegastore in-house Sex Educator Emma Hewitt says that along with panic buying flour and toilet paper, people were also loading up their carts at ATMS.

"People were going to be stuck at home, many of them without a partner, and there was a big rush to get their hands on something to enjoy. And why not?" she says.

"As the pandemic continues, things are stressful, and we deserve pleasure for pleasure's sake, but it's also a great way to relieve stress, help us sleep and stop thinking about the pandemic for a little while! Exploring new pleasures ourselves and having fun with our partners is a wonderful way to do this".

The Share Satisfaction Mini Bullet Vibrator and C-Ring are bestsellers, with the company selling more than 9000 C-Rings every year. Demand is growing annually as people become aware of the benefits of using one. Emma Hewitt says all signs point to Kiwis being more adventurous, whether that's on their own or with a partner. "Open communication results in healthy relationships. Every year, there is a better understanding of adult toys and how they can positively supplement great sex lives. We are thrilled they are mainstream now, and we can have some healthy, mature and most importantly fun conversations about sex-positivity and pleasure," she says.

The campaign is strictly R18 - adults will need to verify their age before opting-in to receive the Adulttoymegastore Bullet toy or C-Ring. HELL and Adulttoymegastore have ensured that the adult toys will be discreetly packaged and sealed with an R18 sticker. Using targeted digital marketing, HELL has carefully selected media channels and is targeting adults to minimise any risk of the R18 campaign reaching minors.

-Data obtained from Adulttoymegastore's 2020 Sex Survey conducted by UMR.