Maru to help King Country households save up to $552- a year on power

Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 - 17:01

A Maru Energy Trust (Maru) led project helping local residents potentially save hundreds on their power bills is underway.

The not-for-profit trust, established by The Lines Company (TLC) in 2018, has until now focused on providing financial support for free ceiling and underfloor insulation, and heat pumps to eligible homeowners living in TLC’s network region, under the Government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme.

Maru has now partnered with the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Ecobulb Limited (Ecobulb) to further help households - both privately owned and rentals - to save up to $522- a year on power.

Each entity is providing funding for the Ecobulb Project which aims to assess the energy usage of more than 900 homes, provide five free latest generation Ecobulb LED energy saving lightbulbs as well as efficient shower heads.

Maru chair Brian Hanna said, "the Ecobulb Project is an exciting initiative for our communities, and one the trust is very proud to be involved with. It adds a further positive dimension to the great Maru is already doing in the King Country and beyond."

Some 2000 households will receive a letter from Maru next week, encouraging them to take advantage of the offer by going along to an Ecobulb Expo in Te Kuiti on February 18 and 19 at the Les Munro Centre in King St East.

Inside the letter is a voucher for households to get their five LED Ecobulbs which last up to 30 years and use up to 90% less electricity than the inefficient light bulbs they will replace.

"The average King Country home could save up to $1,120 on their power bills over the next 10 years simply by swapping five of their most frequently used, inefficient light bulbs to Ecobulb LEDs," Hanna said.

At the two-day Expo vouchers can be exchanged for efficient Ecobulb LEDs worth $198-- and complimentary home energy assessments will also be carried out.

Letter recipients will be able to ‘drop-in’, talk to the team and select any combination of five Ecobulb LEDs, including halogen replacement Ecobulb LEDs and the world’s first screw-in retrofit Ecobulb LED downlight.

This downlight reduces heating and cooling costs by sealing the air gaps found in typical incandescent downlights, without requiring an electrician to install it.

"If you are not going to be around, we encourage you to give your voucher to a neighbour or friend to collect the Ecobulbs on your behalf," Hanna said.

LEDs are proven to have significant benefits with quality LED lamps lasting considerably longer than normal incandescent bulbs and use less electricity.

Research shows most New Zealanders are aware of the energy-saving advantages of LEDs and are keen to get them into their homes, which is also great news for the environment.

Combining the LED voucher offer with free home energy assessments ramps up the ability for customers to save on energy, with individualised assessments pin-pointing potential savings elsewhere around the house.

It is estimated households could save up to $552- per year using LEDs, efficient shower heads, and by applying easy energy saving tips to reduce the amount of energy used.

Ecobulb Managing Director Chris Mardon said, "we’re on a mission to save enough electricity to power New Zealand for a year, and we are over halfway there."

"Rolling out our project across the country will get us to our goal, with the King Country the latest stop on our quest.

"Ultimately we want to replace every single one of the 31 million inefficient light bulbs in New Zealand homes with Ecobulb LEDs.

"This would save New Zealanders $570 million per year on their power bills, the equivalent of shutting down the Huntly coal-fired power station, and taking all the cars off the road in the wider Canterbury region."