NZTR appoints next Chief Executive Officer

Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 - 10:45

NZTR has appointed Bruce Sharrock as its next Chief Executive Officer. Sharrock is currently NZTR’s Chief Operations Officer and prior to that, a member of NZTR’s Board of Directors.

For the past 20+ years Sharrock has successfully founded and led his own international business in sports management, whilst actively involved in the Thoroughbred industry. "With a proven track record in outstanding leadership, industry knowledge and relationships we have absolute confidence in Bruce’s ability to continue with the momentum underway, taking NZTR into new territory. His understanding of the priorities our industry faces, and the actions required to create a sustainable future for thoroughbred racing will be critical as we continue to deliver the strategic objectives" says Chairman Cameron George.

Sharrock is expected to take up his appointment as CEO on 4th April 2022, "I am extremely proud and excited to be given the responsibility and opportunity to lead the Industry into the future." says Sharrock

NZTR’s current Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Saundry, will undertake a structured transition with Sharrock and see the completion and implementing of some key industry initiatives before he leaves June 2022. "Bernard has made an important contribution during his tenure as CEO and his wealth of knowledge has enabled us to move forward in a positive direction. On behalf of the Industry I would like to thank Bernard for his commitment and energy to his role over the last five years." says George.