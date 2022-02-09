Four Barrels Wine Trail takes a winter break

Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 - 16:04

CROMWELL, Central Otago, New Zealand, 9 February 2022 - The 4 Barrels Walking Wine Trail, which has become one of the most popular activities in Cromwell connecting four of Central Otago’s cellar doors for walkers and cyclists alike, will pause over autumn/winter 2022 and reopen in October 2022.

With Aurum Wines currently closed and Scott Base temporarily closed from 14 February, just two of the cellar doors will remain open over autumn and winter - Misha’s Vineyard Tasting Room and Wooing Tree Vineyard - as will the trail link between those two cellar doors.

The temporary closure of the 4 Barrels Walking Wine Trail is the result of several factors that will impact visitor volumes as well as making access more difficult. There has been a decrease in visitors with all of New Zealand currently operating at the Red level and visitor numbers for the wine trail also naturally fall off when the weather becomes cooler.

Additionally, from 8 February to the end of November, there will be major disruption to traffic routes due to the construction of two roundabouts - one on the corner of SH6 and SH8B adjacent to Scott Base and the other further down State Highway 8B. During this time, a pedestrian underpass will be constructed to connect Cromwell to the Wooing Tree Estate subdivision, where the Wooing Tree Tasting room is located.

"The underpass from Wooing Tree Estate will actually make it much easier and safer for those completing the 4 Barrels Wine Trail to return to the centre of town" said Steve Farquharson, Wooing Tree owner.

During the period of closure, Scott Base will take the opportunity to make some changes to their premises with an expansion of their kitchen and some outdoor improvements. Scott Base has proven to be a popular spot on the trail, not just for tastings but also as a lunch spot due, in part, to their elevated views.

There will be no changes to the daily operation of Misha’s Vineyard Tasting Room and Wooing Tree Vineyard over autumn and winter. It will still be possible to walk or cycle part of the wine trail by leaving Misha’s Vineyard and heading onto the scenic walking route via the Lake Dunstan Trail and then up from McNulty Inlet to Shortcut Road and along to Wooing Tree Vineyard.

When the trail reopens in spring, both the walk and the tasting experiences will be enhanced and ready to welcome visitors. "Since the launch of 4 Barrels Walking Wine Trail in September 2017, there have been quite a few changes which have enhanced the overall experience on the trail" said Misha Wilkinson, of Misha’s Vineyard Tasting Room. "Although the full trail won’t be operational over the next few months, once it’s up and running again later this year, we’re expecting to be busier than ever with more people doing the trail either on foot or cycle".