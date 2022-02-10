'Positive approach to red traffic light setting can mean benefits for business'

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 10:29

KÄpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce is asking the local business community to take a proactive and positive approach, as we start a new year with continued COVID-19 restrictions.

Many local businesses have again swung into action on contactless operations, working from home and online offerings, and it is these, says Chamber co-chair Monique Leith, that are vital tools to embrace and support as we get stuck into what we all hope will be the last year affected by such restrictions.

"We want to get the message out that the red traffic light setting doesn’t mean stop. As we have seen in the past, people working from home can actually positively benefit our local economy, as there is more localised spending happening," she says.

"We strongly encourage people to keep buying local, supporting our local retailers and hospitality venues with many of these now implementing seamless contactless and online services".

The Chamber is itself accepting that 2022 will be another year of precautions, being mindful, and keeping our communities safe, Monique Leith says.

"We are focused on providing learning and development opportunities to the business community and will be embracing online platforms for the foreseeable future. We’re currently canvassing our members to see what topics they would love to learn about this year, and are expecting that COVID-related resilience and agile operations will be top of the list for many businesses".

The Chamber can provide advice and information to businesses around many different topics, including dealing with doing business through COVID-19 restrictions. For more information, visit www.kapitichamber.org.nz

About KÄpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce

The KÄpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce champions and supports local business - and provides a collective voice. Our role is to advance our local economy by creating wealth and employment, connecting people and working together to solve local business issues. We are a non-profit, independent organisation run by a volunteer board of local business owners, and are part of a nationwide network of 30 chambers across the country.

With over 300 members, we represent all parts of the business community, from small sole traders to some of the district’s biggest employers, providing a credible voice and advocating for local businesses on key issues, to both local and central government.