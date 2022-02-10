Liberty unveils eyewear collection exclusively at Specsavers

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 12:26

ICONIC and quintessentially British luxury brand Liberty has launched an eyewear collection exclusively at Specsavers.

The new range combines Liberty’s signature heritage-inspired designs with vibrant prints creating a modern and unique collection. The thirteen optical, three sunglasses and four children’s styles are priced from $369 and come with a covetable, timeless Liberty print case.

Each style has been inspired by the instantly recognisable, classic print archive. Intricate Art Nouveau details in enamel, including Liberty’s signature Iphis motif on the temple, combined with modern shapes and clever use of colour make for an effortlessly stylish approach to glasses design.

Madeleine Macey, CMO at Liberty, says: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Specsavers on this exclusive collection that perfectly captures the heritage of Liberty’s, remastered for the now. The design focus has combined the rich cultural heritage and vast textile history of Liberty fabrics, creating a modern and relevant interpretation of the Liberty style.

‘It was important for us to partner with Specsavers and be able to make our collection available to customers throughout the country and around the world. With Specsavers years of experience in bringing affordable style to eye wear and Liberty’s iconic textile and cultural heritage, it is a perfect partnership.’

The Liberty Eyewear collection will be available from the 20th of January at specsavers.co.nz or ask in-store for details.