Petcover NZ wins Feefo's Trusted Service Award for 2021

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 09:05

Based purely on feedback from real customers, Feefo Trusted Service Awards are a true reflection of commitment to outstanding customer service. Since 2014, Feefo has recognised the businesses who deliver exceptional experiences, using feedback from real customers.

Doug Ford, Founder and Managing Director of the global Petcover Group commented: "We’re thrilled to receive this award from Feefo. It means a lot because it’s based on feedback from our customers and, ultimately, keeping them happy is why we come to work each day. We’re fully committed to the highest quality of service, so it’s vital for us to listen, understand and respond to all our customers."

This award means even more following another difficult year. According to Feefo, online interactions have soared since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. People are now 40% more likely to leave feedback after a purchase. 43% of people now believe that companies have become less effective at dealing with negative feedback in the last year.

Congratulating Petcover New Zealand, Kim Burgess, Head of Customer Success at Feefo, said: "The Trusted Service Awards recognise companies who above and beyond to provide the very best customer experience.

"I’m so impressed by how our customers have overcome the challenges of the past two years. I can’t wait to see what they achieve in 2022."