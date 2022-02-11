Cassandra Crowley FCA wins Women of Influence Board and Management Award

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 10:42

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) congratulates Chartered Accountant and Past President Cassandra Crowley FCA on winning the Board and Management category at the Women of Influence Awards, and Dana Youngman, Sky TV network executive, on winning the CA ANZ sponsored Diversity Award.

The Women of Influence Awards celebrate high-achieving wÄhine who are making a difference to the lives of New Zealanders.

An experienced CEO, director and business mentor, Cassandra certainly fits that description. A past-president of CA ANZ in 2017, Cassandra is the current chair of the Taranaki District Health Board, and CEO of Te Arawa, based in Rotorua.

Chartered Accountants ANZ CEO Ainslie van Onselen praised her commitment to helping and mentoring those around her.

"This award is well-earned and recognises not just the skills and experience that Cassandra possesses, but the time and effort she puts into lifting up those around her."

"As our youngest ever president, and a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA), Cassandra is an inspiration to women in our profession and we’re so proud to see her recognised in the Women of Influence Awards."

Ms van Onselen also praised Sky TV’s Dana Youngman on winning the CA ANZ sponsored Diversity Award and CA ANZ member Nurain Janah CA who was a finalist in the category.

"As a global professional body, we’re focused on becoming a more diverse and inclusive workplace, irrespective of age, gender, disability, cultural background or perspective."

"We’re proud to sponsor the Diversity Award, and Dana is an amazing recipient of it, through her work promoting diversity on our screens."

"CA ANZ is passionate about creating more inclusive and diverse pathways into and through, not just our profession, but all walks of life."

"As we push forward with our own inclusion and diversity strategy for our people and the profession more broadly, we’ve got great sources of inspiration in Cassandra, Dana and Nurain," concluded Ms van Onselen.