Minimum wage increase crushing burden for business - BusinessNZ

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 11:11

The planned 6 percent increase to the minimum wage from 1 April is a slap in the face for struggling businesses, BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says.

"This increase comes at a time when businesses are under extreme pressure from fast rising costs in labour, capital, and in their supply chains, and when some are fighting for their very existence.

"It is a big increase to the minimum wage, at very short notice, that businesses have had little time to get ready for.

"For those sectors that are struggling to stay alive, with no additional support under Red settings, the minimum wage increase is a cruel regulation that adds critically to the burden facing businesses in 2022.

"We call on the Government to increase support for businesses affected by this crushing compulsory increase to the minimum wage."