ProCare announced as Emerging Business of the Year at the 2021 CBNZ Annual Awards

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 13:07

ProCare is delighted to have been announced as the Emerging Business of the Year at last night’s 2021 Cooperative Business New Zealand Annual Awards.

The award for Emerging Business of the Year seeks to recognise an emerging cooperate that has been in operation for five years or less and to celebrate the work the organisation is doing to ensure long-term success, viability and acting in terms of cooperative principles and ideals.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: "As a healthcare provider everything we do is about supporting and uplifting the health and wellbeing of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand and to aiming to deliver the most progressive, proactive and equitable health and wellbeing services.

"We wouldn’t be able to achieve these objectives without the collective impact, hard mahi and tautoko of our 167 practices, so we’re absolutely delighted and humbled to win this award," she continues.

"Congratulations to all the other finalists and winners at last night’s awards," she concludes.

Commenting on the reasons behind ProCare’s win, the judges said: "What stood out was their strong drive behind why to become a cooperative, and since then the work they’ve been doing to live those cooperative principles…ProCare’s transformation into a cooperative has allowed their practices to thrive and even better serve their patients and communities."