Grey Power pleased about the appointment of the Aged Care Commissioner

Monday, 14 February, 2022 - 15:47

Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power NZ Federation, said that the organisation has lobbied for many years for an aged care commissioner and this is a great step forward.

"We are happy that there will be a designated commissioner to investigate issues within the aged care sector, especially in the home and community support services where we are aware that numerous Grey Power members feel they are not well supported to age at home with dignity. We also look forward to the commissioner’s support in advocating for more carers and nurses in the sector and the new commissioner’s background in aged care and the health system bodes well for older people. We wish her the very best as New Zealand’s first age care commissioner."