Small business urged to prepare for phase two - BusinessNZ

Monday, 14 February, 2022 - 16:28

With New Zealand moving to phase two in the three-phase public health response to Omicron, Buy NZ Made is urging small businesses to prepare for what could be a difficult few months.

Businesses are urged to have a plan for when, not if, Omicron enters their workplace, Buy NZ Made Executive Director Dane Ambler says.

"It is important to prepare for potential workforce shortages, due to staff being sick or needing to self-isolate, and more supply chain issues."

In phase two, the isolation period for cases is reduced to 10 days and contacts to seven days in line with best practice overseas.

Phase two will see more widespread use of the test to return-to-work policy where asymptomatic contacts in critical workforces can return a negative rapid antigen test in order to go to work.

"Those in healthcare, hospitality, food supply and infrastructure especially will need to follow the Government's advice and prepare appropriately.

"Inflation, Omicron in the community and ongoing shipping issues continue to hamstring Kiwi businesses, so let’s make 2022 another year of shopping local to help communities and keep Kiwis in jobs."