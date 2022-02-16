Frequency appoints new managing partner as it prepares for further growth

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 - 10:05

New Zealand-owned, specialist project advisory consultancy, Frequency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Palin as Managing Partner. Tim, who is currently Partner - Operations, replaces Frequency founder and inaugural Managing Partner, Jonathan Barry, who is stepping away from the day-to-day running of the business after 10 years at the helm.

Frequency’s Non-Executive Chair, Graham Darlow, welcomed Tim’s appointment while also acknowledging Jonathan’s enormous contribution over the past decade.

"Tim is an exceptional talent, with the sector knowledge and commercial nous to lead the business into its next chapter," says Darlow.

"At the point of inception in 2011, project management delivery was the business’s key area of focus. But construction has changed and become much more complex since then, and there is now far greater demand for offerings that cover a project’s entire life cycle, and so we have grown our service offering to include Programme Controls, Commercial and Risk, Strategic Property Advisory, and Engineer to Contract Services."

Frequency has a track record of helping deliver projects of the nation-building kind, such as the Auckland International Airport extension, City Rail Link, as well as various highway projects, schools, social housing, and hospitals around the country. Its focus is on helping clients to make timely and quality investments in vital infrastructure. Today's move is significant in that respect, with Tim's role focused on expanding the services offered, while Jonathan can focus more on client engagement.

"To make a dent in New Zealand's infrastructure deficit, the scale of investment is set to be immense. But it must go in the right places and with an eye to the future. This is where Frequency excel." says Palin.

While Tim will bring his own vision and ideas, the ethos, culture, and values on which Jonathan founded the business will remain the same.

Palin said, "What sets Frequency apart from its peers is its cross-sector experience, deep industry knowledge, and highly responsive nature. Our clients need certainty about when a project will be delivered, and reassurance of the alignment of the separate workstreams.

"Infrastructure is one of New Zealand's key challenges. Our role is to help clients navigate these challenges to ensure quality long-term infrastructure for the country. The sector was already facing a myriad of issues, such as skills shortages and the appropriate allocation of risk. Right now, it is also having to factor in supply chain disruptions and rising inflation. With this move, Frequency is well-positioned to deliver for clients and to foster and attract the next generation of talent into the sector."

"As a business we are gaining even more momentum, and I’m optimistic about our ability to deliver the next phase of vital infrastructure for our clients and New Zealanders.’’ said Palin.