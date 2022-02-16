Sultana Bran, meet Hot Cross Bun - Kellogg's

Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 - 11:35

Kiwis can now enjoy the rich indulgent taste of freshly baked hot cross buns in every bowl.

A delicious delight only available for short periods of time - the iconic Hot Cross Bun is celebrated by Kiwi families and foodies alike.

This year Hot Cross Bun fans can rejoice as Kellogg’sâ is launching the Limited Edition Sultana Bran® Hot Cross Bun Flavour Cereal to celebrate the rich and indulgent taste of freshly baked hot cross buns in every bowl.

The mouth-watering Sultana Bran® Hot Cross Bun Flavour Cereal combines malty flakes and sultanas with cinnamon and spice flavour for the ultimate breakfast delight. Kiwis can even delight themselves and try with warm milk to enjoy the nostalgic scent of spices and freshly baked hot cross buns straight out of the oven.

Robert Saunders, Kellogg’s® Marketing Manager says, "New Zealand loves the humble Hot Cross Bun for its delicious combination of sweet cinnamon, spices and, of course, sultanas."

"For the first time ever, we’ve combined this flavour of Hot Cross Buns that Kiwis adore, with the much-loved tasty and healthy goodness of Sultana Bran® to create an unmissable limited edition that won’t be around for long," says Saunders.

The simple combination of light crispy malty flakes, combined with just a touch of natural sweetness from juicy sultanas and Hot Cross Bun flavour will be sure to have Kiwis drooling over its deliciousness.

And just like its flavour inspiration, the tasty cereal is only available for a limited time.

You can now get your hands on the new Sultana Bran® Hot Cross Bun Flavour Cereal at New World South Island, Pak’n’Save and The Warehouse nationwide.

For more on Kellogg’s® Sultana Bran® product range, ingredients and recipes, head to https://www.kelloggs.co.nz/en_NZ/brands/sultana-bran.htm