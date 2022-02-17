TECTs December 2021 Stakeholder Alert - MBIE

|
Tourism Electronic Card Transaction spend for December 2021 released
17 February 2022
Key Points
Domestic tourism electronic card transaction (TECT) spend in the year-ended December 2021 was up 12% from the previous year. This annual growth was driven by an increase in spending on food and beverage services (up 15%). Domestic TECT spend increased in all regions in the year-ended December 2021 compared with the same period in 2020. The Tasman region had the highest annual increase (up 31%) in domestic TECT spend from year-ended December 2020. This was mainly driven by the increase in spending in food and beverages (up 35%) and retail services (up 29%). The Auckland region had the lowest growth (up 2%).
Read the full report and look at the new data on the Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre:
We advise caution when using the TECT data
We recommend that users do not add domestic and international totals together. They should be used separately, because electronic card transactions (ECTs) in each market represent a different proportion of total tourism spend, meaning they cannot be directly compared.
More information on TECTs
The next update
Our next stakeholder update highlighting January 2022 results will be in early March.
