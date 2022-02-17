TECTs December 2021 Stakeholder Alert - MBIE

Thursday, 17 February, 2022 - 11:05

Tourism Electronic Card Transaction spend for December 2021 released

17 February 2022

Key Points

Domestic tourism electronic card transaction (TECT) spend in the year-ended December 2021 was up 12% from the previous year. This annual growth was driven by an increase in spending on food and beverage services (up 15%). Domestic TECT spend increased in all regions in the year-ended December 2021 compared with the same period in 2020. The Tasman region had the highest annual increase (up 31%) in domestic TECT spend from year-ended December 2020. This was mainly driven by the increase in spending in food and beverages (up 35%) and retail services (up 29%). The Auckland region had the lowest growth (up 2%).

We advise caution when using the TECT data

We recommend that users do not add domestic and international totals together. They should be used separately, because electronic card transactions (ECTs) in each market represent a different proportion of total tourism spend, meaning they cannot be directly compared.

