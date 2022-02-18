Producer prices increase in the December 2021 quarter - Stats NZ

Friday, 18 February, 2022 - 10:45

Producer input and output prices increased in the December 2021 quarter, led by rising prices in dairy and construction industries, Stats NZ said today.

In the December 2021 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter, prices received by producers of goods and services (outputs) increased 1.4 percent. Prices paid by producers of goods and services (inputs) increased 1.1 percent over the same period.

"Producer prices are increasing, but slower than in the middle of 2021," business prices delivery manager James Mitchell said.

"Most industries had increases in input and output prices, with dairy and construction industries having the largest contribution to increases in overall producer prices."

Key quarterly resultsHigher prices received by the dairy cattle farming (up 9.2 percent), building construction (up 3.1 percent), and administrative and support services (up 5.5 percent) industries contributed to the increase in prices received by producers. Prices received by the electricity and gas supply (down 17.6 percent) partly offset rising prices elsewhere.

Higher prices paid by the dairy product manufacturing (up 7.7 percent), building construction (up 1.8 percent), and construction services (up 2.3 percent) industries contributed to the increase in prices paid by producers. Prices paid by the electricity and gas supply (down 20.8 percent) partly offset rising prices elsewhere.