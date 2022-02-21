MG Marketing Charitable Trust launch new Education Fund

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 09:10

The MG Marketing Charitable Trust (MG Trust) is delighted to announce details of its new grower education fund.

The MG Trust was launched last year to contribute towards the general improvement, capability and profile of the horticulture industry in New Zealand. In addition to allocating funding to six projects at their inaugural meeting, the Trustees established a $20,000.00 fund to support current growers or their employees to attend the upcoming Rabobank Farm Manager Programme.

The MG Trust will offer up-to four places, subsidised by $5,000.00 per place, for the next five-day course starting on 19 June 2022 in Christchurch. The full course fees are $5,650.00.

"Advancing the education of people within the horticulture industry is one of the Trust’s key objectives," said MG Trust Chairperson, John Clarke.

"As a group of Trustees, we are aiming to help build capability within our industry, by providing opportunities for successful applicants to increase their skills in leadership, business planning, people management and financial analysis."

"We see this initiative as a way to support four worthy candidates who are currently working in the industry by removing the financial barrier."

The Trustees will consider all applications and preference given to those who clearly demonstrate how they will individually benefit from the programme as well as how the programme will also benefit the growing operation they work for and the horticulture industry.