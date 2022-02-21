Te Mangai Paho and Octave announce partnership with Te Murumara Foundation

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 10:03

Powered by Octave, ReoAko is a translation tool that enables website managers to easily add te reo MÄori to their websites and encourages its use on digital platforms in Aotearoa.

Through the collaboration with Te MurumÄra Foundation, ReoAko users have access to the full Te Aka dictionary, allowing websites to customise their use of te reo MÄori according to their industry, audience and capacity. In addition to comprehensive translations, Te Aka provides the ability to hear to the pronunciation of the words; supporting website users to listen, learn and use te reo MÄori.

Octave, Te MurumÄra Foundation and Te MÄngai PÄho are committed to te reo MÄori and encouraging its use every day and everywhere. ReoAko is an opportunity for websites in Aotearoa to seamlessly increase their use of te reo MÄori and normalise the use of two of our official languages on websites.

"ReoAko combines innovative technologies with the passion for te reo MÄori. As te reo MÄori continues to grow in our communities, so too does the need to push boundaries and create tools that make te reo MÄori accessible in every context. We are encouraged by the demand we have seen for this tool, and look forward to the opportunities presented with Te MurumÄra Foundation and Octave" says Larry Parr, KaihautÅ« o Te MÄngai PÄho.

"Te Aka dictionary is a fantastic resource which I use regularly to improve my pronunciation and understanding of te reo MÄori. We are privileged to be partnering with Te MurumÄra Foundation, and the integration of Te Aka dictionary to ReoAko will make it easier to add a much wider range of te reo MÄori directly into websites and apps" says Mike Brough, Managing Director for Octave.

Dr Tania Ka’ai, Chair of the Te MurumÄra Foundation says, "The Te MurumÄra Foundation is so pleased to be partnering with Te MÄngai PÄho and Octave on ReoAko. The Foundation Trustees see the integration of Te Aka MÄori dictionary with websites as another step in realising Te MurumÄra’s (John Moorfield) dream; seeing the resources he developed used as tools to help te reo MÄori flourish and making it accessible to people everywhere".

ReoAko is available now for websites using Wagtail, Drupal, Silverstripe and Contentful, with plans to extend to further website content management systems. Register your interest here.