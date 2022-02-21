Jarden announces external investment to 'fund further growth in Australasia'

Monday, 21 February, 2022 - 11:02

Jarden is pleased to announce the next phase in its vision to build a leading Australasian financial services business. Jarden posted a record year in 2021, achieving a growth rate of 40%. Performance was strong across the business, with each of Jarden’s divisions delivering profitable outcomes.

Jarden has recently received an external commitment for more than NZ$60m in new funding from private family offices connected to the firm, located in Australia and New Zealand. The additional capital will enable Jarden to invest in new business and growth opportunities across both regions.

Over the past five years, Jarden has invested significantly in its wealth management and investment banking platforms, including acquisitions in asset management, direct wealth, commodities, and a geographic expansion into Australia.

The investment bank received its ASX license in April 2021 and shortly after entered a strategic alliance with Nomura, which added considerable firepower to its balance sheet.

Founded in 1961, Jarden currently employs more than 600 people - 25 percent of whom are based in Australia. This year, it will open offices in Melbourne and Perth, alongside its Sydney and Brisbane presence.

Jarden CEO, James Lee said, "We continue to see significant growth opportunities across public and private assets in New Zealand and Australia, and this investment will allow us to grow these areas of our business considerably. We are excited about what can be achieved in the next five years by continuing to focus our efforts on solving our clients’ most complex problems."

Robbie Vanderzeil, Jarden Australia CEO said, "Jarden has always been entrepreneurial by nature, and we believe there are more opportunities within the financial services industry that, with this funding, we can invest in and make a real difference for our clients. We look forward to continuing our rapid growth and further expanding our footprint."

Jarden is currently wholly owned by employees - past and present.