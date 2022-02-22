Louisa Dallow Joins NZME Digital Leadership Team

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 08:37

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced Louisa Dallow (nee McClure) will join the Digital Leadership Team in the newly created role of GM Customer.

Dallow will be responsible for the Customer Centre of Excellence across Publishing which will oversee all facets of customer experience and engagement. She brings strong digital marketing and customer experience expertise, having previously worked at Fonterra in a global innovation and disruption role, and at BNZ as a digital engagement manager, as well as experience from her time in creative agencies.

Carolyn Luey, Chief Digital and Publishing Officer says Dallow will support NZME to deliver on its ‘customer first’ vision.

"Louisa is passionate about customers and employee engagement, fusing together amazing experiences and bringing a people-focused mindset to problem-solving along with delivering strong business outcomes. We’re looking forward to the skill-set she will bring to the team," she says.

Dallow, who has previously consulted to NZME, says she is thrilled to be taking the helm of GM Customer.

"I’m passionate about continuous learning, innovation and what enables others to succeed. I see this role delivering a truly cross-functional approach to co-creating great customer and employee experience - I’m looking forward to creating an impact with behavioural science and creating a fantastic experience for our customers," she says.

Dallow commences her role on 28 February.