BusinessNZ calls on protestors to 'end business disruption around New Zealand'

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 09:03

BusinessNZ says efforts should be made end the protest disruption at Parliament and around the country.

"The protests are having a detrimental impact on already hard-hit businesses across the country, and particularly in Wellington.

"Survey results shared with us by our regional partners at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce show that on top of an already tough trading environment under traffic light settings, the protest has caused an additional downturn in business to nearly half of the enterprises that responded.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says protesters have made their views known regarding the mandate and a collection of other matters, and should now disperse in the interests of safety and law and order in the Capital and around New Zealand.

"Ongoing disruption is impacting jobs, livelihoods and access to education."