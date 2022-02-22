ProCare announces new Acting Head of Equity

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 11:03

ProCare is excited to announce that it has appointed Mihi Blair as its new Acting Head of Equity. Mihi will take on this role in addition to her existing role of Kaiwhakahaere Maori.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: "Mihi’s work as Kaiwhakahaere MÄori sees her leading our Maori strategy, workplans and partnerships for the ProCare Group, and is closely aligned with the wider deliverables of the Equity Team, so she is very well placed to pick up the responsibility of the acting Head of Equity role as well.

"Over the past 15 months or so, Mihi has worked extremely closely with our previous Acting Head of Equity, Dr Allan Moffitt. However, Dr Moffitt’s critical work as Clinical Director and leading so many of our vital workstreams in this space, require his full time and energy - especially now with the Omicron outbreak more than ever before. I want to thank Dr Moffitt for his excellent stewardship of our Equity Team, a journey that I know he remains hugely passionate about, and I want to wish Mihi every continued success in leading the team forward in the months ahead," she continues.

Mihi Blair says: "Over the last few months we’ve seen some great achievements from an equity perspective across the organisation including our new fantastic new app - ihi, various new cultural training initiatives coming online, the refresh of our brand to be more reflective of the communities we serve and the development of our MÄori and Pacific Health strategies. However, this is just the beginning of our mahi in this space.

"Looking forward there are a number of strategies and initiatives in the pipeline such as the exciting new role of Whanau Services Manager currently being recruited, the building of authentic relationships with mana whenua and Pacific providers, and the development of culturally safe and responsive services just to name a few. I’m really emboldened by the development our equity team is making and look forward to continuing to drive ProCare’s equity journey forward as we head int 2022," concludes Blair.