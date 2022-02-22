New hub 'showcases Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading educational publishers'

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 11:08

The Publishers Association of New Zealand Te Rau o Takupu is proud to announce a new hub for educational publishing, promoting more than twenty of Aotearoa’s leading publishers to the international market. From world-renowned literacy programmes, to innovative bilingual books, to interactive resources foregrounding tikanga a-iwi, the online hub presents a diverse range of publishers who are producing world-class resources.

Developed in partnership with Education New Zealand, this flagship website is the first online space dedicated to showcasing New Zealand educational publishers and their long history of exporting educational success. A brief overview covers the Reading Recovery and Kohanga Reo movements, while the comprehensive directory introduces the diverse publishers working today.

"This is a unique initiative to celebrate and highlight the quality and range of Aotearoa’s educational publishers," says Graeme Cosslett, President of the Publishers Association. "We are grateful to Education New Zealand for supporting the hub and hope it will help to foster international opportunities for publishers in a time when travel remains limited. However, we also hope that by providing a home for such a rich spread of local resources, the hub will prove useful to teachers and educators here in Aotearoa."

The hub will be updated regularly with videos from local classrooms, interviews with respected authors, and news. A quarterly newsletter and social media activity will bring fresh stories of Aotearoa’s unique educational publishing to a wide range of contacts, partners, and buyers overseas.

The new site can be found at nzeducationalpublishers.org