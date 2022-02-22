Ngai Tai Ki Tamaki unveils large scale artwork series at Ormiston Town Centre

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 11:33

A large-scale film etched work on acrylic by contemporary Auckland artist Reuben Kirkwood is taking viewers on a visual journey, exploring the connection of local iwi to the waterways and portages of the area.

Commissioned by Ormiston Town Centre developer, Todd Property Group, the permanent installation was unveiled and blessed by local iwi Ngai Tai Ki Tamaki on 11 February 2022.

‘Nga Tai Paringa - The Flowing Tides’ fills eight floor-to-ceiling panels in a wide connecting corridor in Ormiston Town Centre, informing viewers of ancient korero and local knowledge as treasured by Ngai Tai Ki Tamaki today. Ngai Tai Ki Tamaki Kaiwhakairo (Head Carver) Reuben Kirkwood said the concept evolved from the moving tides within local waterways, and the interpretation of these waterways within the wider panoramic view of Auckland. "The graphics used within this series have been developed using traditional carving principles to represent the personalities of the tides and mimic the way that carving captures light and shadow on haehae (carved ridges)," said Reuben Kirkwood.

NgÄi Tai Ki TÄmaki Trust CEO Tama Potaka says that Ngai Tai Ki Tamaki appreciates the opportunity to partner with Todd Property and share tribal korero with the present generation, including the new and growing Ormiston community. "Reuben has done a fantastic job applying the whakairo process to deliver a work that is genuine and appealing to mana whenua and the diverse community that resides in the local area," said Tama Potaka.

Todd Property Group General Manager Property Bryce Morrin says that the work is a spectacular addition to Ormiston Town Centre that will add depth and interest to its spaces. "Todd Property Group is proud to support this partnership with local iwi and artists to bring a layer of history and storytelling to Ormiston Town Centre," said Bryce Morrin. The new artwork can be found by accessing the corridor next to Tran’s Kitchen off The Eatery, or next to The Photo Studio off the retail strip.