NZ hotel management school PIHMS expands into AUS, calls on NZ students

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 08:01

New Zealand hotel management school PIHMS expands into Australia, calls on New Zealand students to fill domestic hospitality skills gap

New Zealand’s iconic hotel management school based in Taranaki, Pacific International Hotel Management School (PIHMS), is expanding its student training into Australia, as part of its COVID recalibration strategy.

Despite navigating various levels of revenue and enrolment decline since COVID’s disruption to the hospitality and tourism sector, the 27-year-old private tertiary education provider believes with new offshore initiatives and international students returning, 2022-23 will be a period of steady recovery.

"PIHMS has long believed that establishing strategic alliances globally significantly reduces risk and supports long term sustainability," says PIHMS CEO Bill McCallum. "We’re excited to announce that one of our subsidiaries iPASS Ltd is taking the PIHMS model of education to the global market, through a partnership with ERDI Group in Australia. This partnership will see a Trans-Tasman replica of our New Zealand training model, building on our longstanding relationship with the Australian hotel education industry dating back to 1995."

Ricky Jeffs, CEO of ERDI Group, says "We sought out PIHMS as we recognise the strong educational heritage and credentials they’ve brought to New Zealand for more than 25 years. Through this strategic partnership, ERDI is passionate about the growth of the Australian hospitality industry, employee development, and the opportunity to develop future leaders in our recovering sector."

iPASS Ltd is the vehicle that enhances the programme offering with ERDI in Australia, also enabling the provision of English language and industry training programmes. Melbourne in particular will benefit, with the city being the largest hotel market in Australia and significant new supply coming into the market.

PIHMS prepares for international students in 2022

"In addition to this Trans-Tasman business expansion, we are thrilled that New Zealand’s border reopening will allow us to welcome more of our international enrolments throughout the year," says McCallum. "Beyond the boost to our inbound revenue, these students will help fill New Zealand’s national hospitality skills shortage that continues to be an ongoing industry challenge."

However, PIHMS is also calling on domestic students to help empower the sector’s workforce, with many regions desperately needing more staff - particularly evidenced during strong bounce back in domestic tourism when COVID travel restrictions eased throughout 2020 and 2021.

"We understand some students considering their next career stages may have a sense of nervousness about pursuing a career in hospitality and tourism in the current climate; our message to them would be that now is an excellent time to be completing a hotel and tourism degree. We’re facing a significant shortage in labour in all sectors with

unemployment at a record low of 3.2% as at the December 2021 quarter. Our sector is desperate for talent. Studying for a career in this industry offers huge potential in hotels both here, and in time, offshore."

Tim Reynolds, Chair of PIHMS’ Industry Advisory Board and General Manager of Copthorne Hotel Auckland City says industry training and upskilling is critical at a time of a gradual industry rebound.

"The PIHMS Industry Advisory Board is a group of leading hospitality providers that partners with PIHMS to align the needs of the hospitality industry to the curriculum, in turn helping to produce the highest standard of future employees," says Reynolds. "PIHMS, alongside the Board, has undertaken significant pandemic management training including MIQ protocols and adhering to alert level restrictions."

SKYCITY Entertainment Group also works closely with PIHMS for student internships and employment pathways and agrees the boost to enrolment numbers will be a positive shot in the arm for New Zealand’s longer-term economy.

"SKYCITY Entertainment Group prides itself on the diversification of offerings available not just for customers but the opportunities for team members, says Brad Burnett - SKYCITY Hotels Group General Manager.

"As the number one entertainment precinct across New Zealand, we are always searching for a high calibre of talent to ensure we are offering world class experiences and extraordinary customer service for our visitors. There is a breadth of opportunities across hotels, restaurants, casinos and attractions, and we seek to find candidates who have quality tourism and hospitality skills, training and experience."