TJ Perenara Invests in NZ’s Emerging Plant-based Sector

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022 - 15:39

Wellington, February 23 2022 - International rugby player and committed vegan TJ Perenara is a new ambassador for Kiwi plant-based protein brand plan-t, and is also investing in parent company Sustainable Foods, which is currently raising capital to expand its operations locally and prepare to export later this year.

One in three Kiwis are consciously reducing their meat consumption, with that number increasing every year. Sustainable Foods was founded in 2019 to meet growing consumer demand for alternative proteins. plan-t was launched last year and makes burger patties, mince, chicken alternatives and NZ’s best vegan sausages. It will soon release its world-first hemp chicken product, which is made with hemp seeds and hearts grown in Taranaki.

Perenara originally adopted a vegetarian diet in 2016 then became vegan in 2019 after the Rugby World Cup. Originally, his reasons were ethical, but as an athlete, the health benefits he experienced were a huge bonus.

"People are genuinely surprised when they find out I’m vegan because it goes against everything they’ve been taught. However, a lot of people are becoming more open to trying plant-based alternatives. You don’t need to miss out on anything - I’m a big fan of spaghetti Bolognese and burritos after a big game, which plan-t is perfect for," he says.

The elite athlete says he has always planned ahead to ensure he gets the right nutrition to perform at a high level and says with plan-t’s products being high in protein and nutrients, as well as delicious and convenient, it’s no harder to achieve than when he ate meat.

Justin Lemmens, CEO of Sustainable Foods, says they’re thrilled to work with Perenara to build awareness and provide education around the benefits of adopting a more plant-based diet.

"This is one of the fastest-growing global markets. While it’s relatively new, it’s estimated it will be worth more than $35 billion by 2027. We’re already seeing this growth in New Zealand - in the last three years we’ve experienced 800% growth. To work with TJ as an ambassador and investor as we take our business to the next level is incredibly exciting, as we look to scale up local capability and export," he says.

Sustainable Foods Co-Founder Kyran Rei says they’re looking to hit $20m in revenue by 2025 as exports ramp up.

"It’s predicted our global population will hit 10 billion people by 2050. A UN climate-change report released in 2019 found adopting plant-based diets are a major opportunity to reduce the impacts of climate change. We believe that exports of plant-based proteins can be as significant to the economy as other food sectors, while also helping reduce pressure on the planet," he says.

Perenara says having plant-based products made in New Zealand, with locally grown ingredients is a game-changer.

"Being vegetarian and vegan for more than 5 years, I wanted to be part of a project that enables me to have an impact in this space. Sustainable Foods has a definite edge being on the ground here in New Zealand. When the opportunity to invest and be part of the team came up, I jumped at it," he says.

"There is incredible potential for New Zealand to be at the leading edge of alternative proteins - that not only help people easily incorporate more plants into their diets but is also better for the planet too. I’m excited about the journey ahead," he says.

Sustainable Foods’ capital raise is currently open until early March. The opportunity to invest alongside TJ Perenara is open to all Kiwis. You can find out more about the raise here.

About Sustainable Foods:

Operating since 2018, Sustainable Foods’ vision is to be a leading innovator and provider of delicious, nutrient-rich, plant-based protein options that help people eat more sustainably. It offers a range of revolutionary products under the plan-t brand, that are nutritious, flavourful and sustainable.

plan-t products have won numerous awards, including the 2021 NZ Artisan Awards Chilled and Deli category and the 2021 NZ Vegan Society Best Banger Award. Its products are made from plant-based proteins to deliver the taste, texture, nutrition eating experience of animal-based protein. plan-t is available for purchase at supermarkets throughout New Zealand.

To find out more visit www.plan-t.earth