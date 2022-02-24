Gull's 12 cent discount holds back skyrocketing price increases

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 08:54

This week has seen more sharp increases in fuel prices with some of the major fuel retailers increasing prices by as much as 6 cents per litre to reach all-time highs. Gull would like to offset some of the pain at the pumps by offering a BIG 12 cent per litre Discount Day.

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00AM on Thursday 24th February until 12:00PM midday on Friday 25th February 2022.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist, says Gull always jumps at any opportunity to bring savings back to the community, particularly when fuel prices are skyrocketing to never before seen highs, and kiwi motorists are already struggling.

"Gull’s Discount Days are our way of giving back to NZ motorists and the loyal customers who have continued to support us. As always there is no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00AM today for as much or as little fuel as you like."

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91)

$2.557

Force 10 (98)

$2.807

Diesel

$1.787

Lowest priced sites as below:

Atiamuri

Offering the lowest regular (91) price

$2.417 per litre

Te Kuiti

Offering the lowest diesel price

$1.697 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

--Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.