Aramex New Zealand appoints new CEO

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 11:44

Peter Lipinski, Aramex CEO Oceania, today announced that Aramex New Zealand CEO Scott Jenyns has chosen to leave the business to take on new career opportunities.

"After 21 years with the company - first with Fastway Couriers, then Aramex NZ - Scott has been an integral part of our success and growth," Mr Lipinski said. "The NZ business has doubled in size under his guidance, becoming part of Aramex global operations."

"We thank Scott for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," added Mr Lipinski. "He has been a real asset to our organisation and will be missed."

Scott Jenyns said that after 21 years with the company, the time is right for him to step aside and provide an opportunity for someone else to lead the New Zealand business.

"It was a big decision for me to make and when I get the chance to sit back and reflect on my time with the company, it will without doubt be the people (past and present) that I will miss the most," Mr Jenyns said. "After all, this is what sets any business apart from the rest."

Mark Little, Aramex Australia and New Zealand Commercial Director, has been appointed Aramex New Zealand CEO.

Mr Little has vast experience in logistics, delivery and supply chain operations. His previous roles with Aramex include Chief Operating Officer New Zealand and General Manager of Aramex Auckland.

"Mark is the right person to steer the Aramex New Zealand network forward into the next chapter of our growth and expansion," said Mr Lipinski. "He joined the business in 2013 when we were Fastway Couriers. He’s been an integral part of developing our e-commerce last-mile solution and was instrumental in advancing our import/export customs clearance service."

"Mark’s proven track record in leading the Oceania sales team, combined with his extensive hands-on operational experience, place Mark in the driver’s seat as the new CEO," said Mr Lipinski. "I have no doubt Mark will lead the New Zealand team with great vigour and vision as we continue our commitment to being a trusted name in delivery and logistics."

"It’s a great honour to be appointed CEO and I’m very excited about this opportunity," said Mr Little. "We’ll be staying true to our roots of franchising as we continue to move forward together."