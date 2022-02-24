Restaurant Association responds to move to phase 3

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 12:34

The Restaurant Association says while the move to phase 3 is a step in the right direction there’s still work to be done to slow down the rate of business interruption.

"This week alone a large number of our businesses are having to close their doors as a result of staff becoming close contacts of Omicron cases," says Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.

"Whilst the move to phase 3 is certainly helpful we are also aware that our industry employs a large number of younger people, many of whom are living in flatting situations and larger households.

"This means the chances of them becoming household contacts of positive cases is greater. Given this is a workforce that cannot work from home, the ability to be able to test to work has never been more important.

"We would like to see access the critical worker exemption which will allow employees who are testing negative to return to work extended more industries including hospitality."