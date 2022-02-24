Electric Polestar 2 wins NZ Autocar Car of the Year award - NZ Autocar

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 14:27

Electric Polestar 2 wins NZ Autocar Car of the Year award The all-electric Polestar 2 has been named as the overall NZ Autocar Car of the Year.

It is the first time an electric vehicle has won this prestigious award.

New Zealand Autocar Editor, Kyle Cassidy, commented that the Polestar 2 is a very well rounded, polished package

at a great price.

"The Polestar 2 is styled right and the cabin imparts a genuine premium feel. The drive itself is thoroughly competent while all models offer plenty of touring range, up to 540km, with quick rates of recharge too," said Cassidy.

A defining aspect of the winner was its relative value compared with its competitors. "The price is right for those looking to go electric, with two variants coming in under the $80k threshold for the rebate. And the Polestar 2 can even tow. This therefore, is a most worthy overall Car of the Year," concluded Cassidy.

The team at NZ Autocar magazine reviewed over 80 new vehicles during the past twelve months. From those new arrivals, they selected class winners from various price points and speciality segments of the market, and the supreme winner was chosen from the class winners. Each vehicle was critiqued on a range of aspects including design, safety, efficiency, driving dynamics, practicality and value for money.

The class winners

WINNER - 0-$35K CLASS

Honda Jazz

Honda’s Jazz continues to impress with its outstanding practicality. Jazz has a new platform and is better for it with more refined driving manners and exemplary fuel economy combined with up-for-it dynamics.

WINNER - $35K-$50K CLASS

Volkswagen Golf

You don’t mess with a winning formula, and the Mk 8 Golf is a thorough evolution of the breed; more refined, more sophisticated and feature laden. Its powertrain mixes willingness with efficiency, while the Golf’s dynamics are a match for any in the class.

WINNER - $50K-$65K CLASS

Subaru Outback

The new Outback mimics that which went before it. Everything has been reconsidered to provide incremental improvements in all respects. And combined they add up to form the perfect wagon to carry you and the family to every corner of New Zealand.

WINNER - $65K-$100K CLASS

Toyota Highlander

Toyota’s Highlander offers great practicality with seats for seven and is capable of towing up to 2000kg, yet it is more economical than a conventional five-door compact hatch. A better large family car is hard to find.

WINNER - LUXURY

Mercedes Benz S-Class

This does everything a luxury car should; it is supremely comfortable, has power in reserve, plenty of presence in an understated manner and it’s suitably pricey and therefore exclusive. The S-Class genuinely exceeds expectations.

WINNER - PERFORMANCE

Cupra Formentor VZ

The Formentor VZ blends aspects of a hot hatch and an SUV into one cohesive package. This is a practical performer too, space enough for most lifestyles and equally impressive is how easy it is to live with.

WINNER - UTILITY

Ram 1500

The new Ram 1500 is part truck, part luxury cruiser. This is a fully capable workhorse with the ability to haul up to 4500kg while the inclusion of the Rambox tray, which incorporates storage cubbies in the wellside, adds to its work/

lifestyle balance.

WINNER - MOTORCYCLE

CFMoto 700 CL-X Heritage

The CFMoto 700 CL-X Heritage is a motorcycle that redefines what’s possible for under $10k. For those wanting a good looking all rounder that won’t break the bank, the Heritage is worthy.

WINNER - ELECTRIC and overall CAR OF THE YEAR

Polestar 2

It’s styled right with an interesting profile and a ride height that offers easy access and a hint of adventure. Inside, the cabin imparts a genuine feel of quality from its minimalist ethos and execution of the build to its big screen infotainment system. The drive itself is thoroughly competent, and even the entry-level front driver impresses. It’s practical too, with enough space for four and a useful boot. And the pricing is right, with two variants coming in under the $80k threshold for the rebate, while the dual-motor model offers the pace for those who still think EVs need to deliver amp’d up performance. And the Polestar 2 can even tow. This therefore, is a most worthy overall Car of the Year.

For news and reviews, visit www. autocar.co.nz