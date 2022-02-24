Hilton debuts largest hotel in Asia Pacific

Thursday, 24 February, 2022 - 15:53

SINGAPORE - 24 February 2022 - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today opens Hilton Singapore Orchard, the company’s largest hotel in Asia Pacific. Located at the heart of Orchard Road, the 1,080-room property sets a new benchmark of hospitality for the city’s renowned shopping district with a vibrant blend of contemporary design, innovative dining experiences and extensive meeting spaces.

"Today we celebrate a key milestone with the opening of our largest hotel in Asia Pacific. Hilton Singapore Orchard is a fantastic showcase of our flagship brand and places us in a strong position to usher in a new era of travel. Together with our partners at OUE Limited, we are confident that the hotel will be in a leading position to cater to the travel demand that we anticipate will come rapidly as global economies and travel networks reconnect. Hilton Singapore Orchard will truly be top of mind for both leisure and business guests as it delivers exceptional experiences supported by Hilton’s renowned hospitality," said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

"As one of the largest hospitality companies in the world, Hilton is renowned for its strong brand recognition, global distribution network, and successful loyalty programme - all of which combined will provide our property with a competitive advantage and enhance its positioning in the market," said Brian Riady, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, OUE Limited. "We are confident Hilton Singapore Orchard will be a leading lifestyle destination for locals and travellers alike."

Singapore is a key business hub and world-renowned leisure destination for travellers around the world. The hotel’s positioning in the heart of the city-state’s lifestyle, fashion and dining haven, with a direct connection to luxury shopping centre Mandarin Gallery, ensures easy access to the best global brands and gourmet offerings, as well as premier specialist medical centres and the central business district.

Hilton Singapore Orchard features modern contemporary design that pays homage to Singapore’s rich colonial history and agricultural heritage. Botanical references are reflected throughout the hotel’s artwork and interiors while embracing a seamless and eco-friendly guest experience. Energy-efficient technology such as in-room motion, air-condition and light sensors feature in every room and suite, while digital key access and smartphone connected services offer greater convenience for guests on the go.

Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, "With its strategic location, stylish design, diverse array of culinary concepts and bespoke events capabilities, Hilton Singapore Orchard will be a beacon for the brand. We look forward to delivering exceptional experiences complemented by Hilton’s signature hospitality."

From Osteria Mozza by celebrated chef Nancy Silverton to residential all-day dining restaurant Estate, Hilton Singapore Orchard’s five curated concepts will satisfy even the most discerning palates, with something for every taste and occasion. For afternoon tea or an aperitif, guests can enjoy barista-quality brews, botanical-inspired afternoon tea, handcrafted cocktails or artisanal pastries at Ginger.Lily. Two-Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro and award-winning Chatterbox famed for their local Singapore delights round up the stellar culinary line up at Hilton Singapore Orchard.

The hotel features a sprawling 2,400 square metres of event facilities for meetings, conferences and events of all sizes, which include 16 highly versatile spaces bathed in natural light. Two pillarless ballrooms - the elegant Grand Ballroom accommodating up to 900 guests and multi-tiered amphitheatre-style Imperial Ballroom with panoramic city views - are fitted with state-of-the-art LED walls, and lighting and sound technologies to create memorable event experiences.

Hilton Singapore Orchard is located at 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867. For more information, or to make a reservation, guests may visit Hilton Singapore Orchard or call +65 6737 4411.

For high-res images of the hotel, please download from Dropbox link here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ckvy763rcgypi6v/AABVKY3PHE_I3AjSNxEENOdha?dl=0

Note to Editors:

Hilton Singapore Orchard has rolled out Hilton CleanStay, Hilton’s industry-leading global cleaning and disinfection programme. It provides guests with peace of mind thanks to enhanced levels of cleanliness throughout every aspect of their experience, ensuring the safety and well-being of guests without compromising on the hospitality for which Hilton is known.

Hilton Singapore Orchard is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty programme for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

Opening Stay Offer

To experience the new Hilton Singapore Orchard, book and stay by 30 June 2022 to enjoy a special opening offer. Offer includes breakfast for two, 25 percent off food and beverage at Estate and Ginger.Lily, premium Wi-Fi, late check-out / early check-in (subject to availability) and 1,000 additional Hilton Honors points per night. Terms and Conditions apply.

Opening Dining Offer

As part of the Like A Member Campaign, Hilton Honors members will enjoy up to 25% off food and beverage and earn 500 Hilton Honors bonus points at Estate and Ginger.Lily until 30 June 2022. Terms and conditions apply.