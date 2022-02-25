Tumu Whakarae 'bitterly disappointed' at actions of Iwi's former Asset Holding Company Managing Director

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 09:54

Mike Neho, Tumu Whakarae for Te Kaahui o Rauru said he was bitterly disappointed at the actions of the Iwi’s former Asset Holding Company Managing Director, Mark Huirua for defrauding the Iwi.

Mr Neho said a routine audit picked up on anomalies in 2019 which were referred to the Police. Mr Huirua was subsequently charged with multiple forgery and theft related offences.

Mr Huirua originally pleaded not guilty with a trial date set for later this year. We were further informed that he had done a deal with the Crown Prosecutor and that Mr Huirua would be changing his plea to guilty. He will be sentenced later on April 1. His belated change of plea to the charges leaves a very hollow feeling now Mr Neho said.

Mr Neho said that learnings have come from this case and a number of changes to the Iwi’s investment framework and financial systems have been made.