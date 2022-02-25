Overseas merchandise trade: January 2022 - Stats NZ

Friday, 25 February, 2022 - 10:46

Key facts

This release refers to trade in goods only.

January 2022 monthly values are actual and compared with January 2021.

Goods imports rose $1.1 billion (23 percent) to $5.9 billion.

The monthly trade balance was a trade deficit of $1.1 billion.

Exports to most top trading partners rose.Imports were up from all top trading partners. Monthly exports rise led by dairy products Goods exports value rose $656 million (16 percent) in January 2022 to $4.9 billion. Milk powder, butter, and cheese was the largest contributor to the rise, up $213 million (15 percent) to $1.6 billion. Milk powder rose $67 million (8.5 percent) in value, and the quantity exported fell 19 percent. The average unit value rose 33 percent. Butter rose $52 million (35 percent) in value, and the quantity exported fell 9.5 percent. The average unit value rose 49 percent. Whey and other natural milk constituent products rose $38 million (72 percent) in value, and the quantity exported rose 28 percent. The average unit value rose 34 percent. Meat and edible offal was the second largest contributor to the increase, up $192 million (30 percent) to $841 million. Beef rose $142 million (51 percent) in value, and 7.2 percent in quantity. The average unit value rose 41 percent. Sheep meat rose $38 million (11 percent) in value, and fell 14 percent in quantity. The average unit value rose 29 percent.Monthly imports rise led by petroleum and products Goods imports rose $1.1 billion (23 percent) in January 2022 to $5.9 billion. Petroleum and products was the largest contributor to the rise, up $259 million (68 percent) to $638 million. Crude oil rose $129 million (58 percent) in value, while quantity was down 7.5 percent. The average unit value rose 71 percent. Automotive diesel rose $47 million (78 percent) in value, while quantity was down 8.1 percent. The average unit value rose 94 percent. Mechanical machinery and equipment rose $211 million (31 percent) to $673 million. Turbojets rose $71 million (146 percent) in value. Laptops rose $39 million (55 percent) in value. China leads rises in monthly exports across top destinations Exports to most of our top export partners rose in January 2022. The monthly movements for January 2022 for our top export partners (ranked by total annual goods exports) were: China - up $159 million (12 percent) to $1.5 billion, led by rises in beef (up $80 million) and fish, crustaceans, and molluscs (up $35 million). Rough wood (treated and untreated logs) fell $83 million (40 percent). Australia - down $9.2 million (1.6 percent) to $561 million, led by a fall in fruit (down $24 million) and wine (down $14 million). The largest rises was in crude oil (up $12 million) and in preparations of cereals, flour, starch, and milk (infant formula), up $12 million. USA - up $148 million (36 percent) to $556 million. The largest rise was meat (up $52 million). The largest fall was optical, medical, and measuring equipment (down $20 million). EU - up $26 million (13 percent) to $227 million, led by a rise in casein, caseinates, and other casein derivatives (up $16 million). Japan - up $73 million (35 percent) to $278 million, led by a rise in aluminium and aluminium articles (up $19 million). Rises for all top import partners in January 2022 The monthly movements for January 2022 for our top import partners (ranked by total annual goods imports) were: China - up $353 million (30 percent) to $1.5 billion, led by rises in mechanical machinery and equipment (up $82 million) and vehicles, parts, and accessories (up $41 million). EU - up $78 million (10 percent) to $849 million, led by rises in pharmaceutical products (up $50 million). Australia - up $92 million (18 percent) to $613 million, led by a rise in sugars and sugar confectionery (up $20 million) and other chemical products (up $20 million). USA - up $117 million (30 percent) to $511 million, led by rises in mechanical machinery and equipment (up $65 million). Japan - up $22 million (7.6 percent) to $305 million. Trade deficit in January 2022 The monthly trade balance was a deficit of $1.1 billion. In January 2021 there was a deficit of $646 million. January 2022 year Annual values are actual and compared with the year ended January 2021. Annual goods exports were valued at $64.0 billion, up $4.5 billion (7.6 percent) from the previous year. Annual goods imports were valued at $71.7 billion, up $15.0 billion (26 percent) from the previous year. The annual trade deficit was $7.7 billion. In the year ended January 2021, there was a surplus of $2.7 billion. Export commodities to rise included milk powder, butter, and cheese, up $213 million (15 percent), meat and edible offal, up $192 million (30 percent), crude oil, up $60 million (210 percent), and casein, up $56 million (66 percent). Export commodities to fall included logs, wood and wood articles, down $66 million (21 percent), optical, medical, and measuring equipment, down $46 million (46 percent), and wine, down $12 million (10 percent). Import commodities to rise included petroleum and products, up $259 million (68 percent), mechanical machinery and equipment, up $211 million (31 percent), steel and steel articles, up $90 million (69 percent), and food residues, wastes, and fodder, up $71 million (71 percent). Import commodities to fall included cereals, down $23 million (53 percent), and paper and paperboard, down $12 million (13 percent). Trend series unavailable due to COVID-19 It is not possible to estimate current trend levels for all seasonally adjusted time series to Stats NZ's usual quality standard until we know the full effect of COVID-19 on each time series. When each series stabilises, we will estimate the COVID-19 effect on trend. The timeframe for this will vary for different series depending on how they are specifically affected by COVID-19. Revisions' Overseas merchandise trade: January 2022 - revisions to previously published statistics' Excel tables are available under Download data for updated provisional values previously published on 1 February 2022. Goods trade statistics for the latest three months are provisional, so we can include late data and amendments. Implementation of HS2022 From January 2022, overseas merchandise trade data is compiled using the Harmonised System Classification (HS2022). Before January 2022, the Harmonised System Classification (HS2017) applies. 