Trade policy expert to feature in NZMB online annual meeting

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 10:02

All farmers and red meat industry participants are invited to attend the New Zealand Meat Board (NZMB) Annual Meeting, held virtually on Tuesday 15 March at 6pm.

The virtual meeting will be hosted by NZMB Chairman Andrew Morrison and Chief Executive Sam McIvor with opportunity to ask questions throughout.

In addition to the formal procedures, attendees will also hear from Vangelis Vitalis, Deputy Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, about New Zealand Trade Policy in the New World Disorder: Priorities and Challenges.

"This is an excellent opportunity to learn about the work the NZMB does to ensure farmers get optimal returns on beef and sheepmeat exports," says NZMB Chairman Andrew Morrison.

"It is a bonus to have distinguished guest speaker Vangelis Vitalis share insights into the current New Zealand trade policy environment. Farmers tell us they really enjoy hearing from Vangelis - trade is an area of particular interest because they can see how the big picture affects their returns."

Farmers are being asked to have their say on this year’s Annual Meeting consultation on industry good funding to Beef + Lamb New Zealand Limited (B+LNZ) for the Informing New Zealand Beef programme (INZB), run by B+LNZ Genetics, over the 2021-22 financial year.

Register for the Annual Meeting and access all meeting material including information about the INZB programme and an option to provide feedback on the NZMB website here.

Voting is held online through electionsnz. Registered farmers should have received notice of the meeting including a pin and password with a link to the voting site through email or post. For any registration or voting questions, please email meetings@nzmeatboard.org. To ensure you can have your say, internet voting must be received by the Returning Officer at Electionz.com by 8.00pm, Tuesday 15 March 2022.

Questions can be asked ahead of the meeting by submitting them in the registration from or emailing the NZMB. Questions can also be asked on the day via the online chat functionality.