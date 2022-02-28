Nau Mai RÄ co-founder named Young New Zealander of the Year finalist

|
The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa have announced Nau MÄ RÄ Co-founder Ezra Hiriwani as an award finalist for 2022.
Hirawani (Te Äti Haunui-a-Paparangi / NgÄti Rangi / NgÄpuhi / NgÄti Hako / Waikato Tainui) is one of three finalists for the University of Canterbury Te MÄtÄtahi o te Tau Young New Zealander of the Year Award. He was nominated for his work to achieve power equality as co-founder of New Zealand’s first kaupapa MÄori energy retailer.
The Nau Mai RÄ business model works by its customer whÄnau directing a koha from each power bill to their chosen kaupapa for no additional cost. The business also commits to doing no credit checks, turning no customer away, and never turning a home’s lights off. To-date this empowering model has proved successful with Nau Mai RÄ running one of the lowest debt ratios in the industry.
Hirawani says the nomination is an unexpected honour, and a welcomed platform to acknowledge the issue of power inequity and invite more like minded whÄnau onto the waka as they move toward achieving fairer energy in Aotearoa.
"100,000 New Zealanders are living in power poverty. Nau Mai RÄ is about changing this narrative and giving power to the people. Power should be a right, not a privilege."
The announcement coincides with Nau Mai RÄ opening its doors to take on 10,000 customers following a generator agreement. After halting growth last year due to withdrawn support , Hirawani is thrilled that Nau Mai RÄ can now continue to expand its customer base.
"At a conservative level, if we had 10,000 customers that would grow the whÄnau fund by $20,000 per month. In the space of a year, we could make a big dent in uplifting whÄnau across the motu out of power poverty."
The Young New Zealander of the Year award is for, "The leaders of tomorrow who are brimming with the potential to build a bright future for Aotearoa. They are the ones who are striving to improve themselves, their communities and their nation."
Hirawani was shortlisted from ten semi-finalists and thousands of nominations. Other finalists for the award are Dignity NZ Co-founder and period poverty advocate Jacinta Gulasakheram and purpose-led musician Stan Walker (NgÄi Te Rangi).
"It’s incredible to be recognised alongside Jacinta and Stan, two incredible people who I admire so much," says Hirawani.
In 2021 Hirawani won the Impact Award for Inclusion alongside Gulasekharam, who won the Impact Award for Wellbeing. He has also been named a finalist in the MÄori Business Leader Awards.
Winners will be announced at the gala dinner on March 31, 2022.
More information on Hirawani and the other finalists is available at nzawards.org.nz.
