Nau Mai RÄ co-founder named Young New Zealander of the Year finalist

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 11:14

The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa have announced Nau MÄ RÄ Co-founder Ezra Hiriwani as an award finalist for 2022.

Hirawani (Te Äti Haunui-a-Paparangi / NgÄti Rangi / NgÄpuhi / NgÄti Hako / Waikato Tainui) is one of three finalists for the University of Canterbury Te MÄtÄtahi o te Tau Young New Zealander of the Year Award. He was nominated for his work to achieve power equality as co-founder of New Zealand’s first kaupapa MÄori energy retailer.

The Nau Mai RÄ business model works by its customer whÄnau directing a koha from each power bill to their chosen kaupapa for no additional cost. The business also commits to doing no credit checks, turning no customer away, and never turning a home’s lights off. To-date this empowering model has proved successful with Nau Mai RÄ running one of the lowest debt ratios in the industry.

Hirawani says the nomination is an unexpected honour, and a welcomed platform to acknowledge the issue of power inequity and invite more like minded whÄnau onto the waka as they move toward achieving fairer energy in Aotearoa.

"100,000 New Zealanders are living in power poverty. Nau Mai RÄ is about changing this narrative and giving power to the people. Power should be a right, not a privilege."

The announcement coincides with Nau Mai RÄ opening its doors to take on 10,000 customers following a generator agreement. After halting growth last year due to withdrawn support , Hirawani is thrilled that Nau Mai RÄ can now continue to expand its customer base.

"At a conservative level, if we had 10,000 customers that would grow the whÄnau fund by $20,000 per month. In the space of a year, we could make a big dent in uplifting whÄnau across the motu out of power poverty."

The Young New Zealander of the Year award is for, "The leaders of tomorrow who are brimming with the potential to build a bright future for Aotearoa. They are the ones who are striving to improve themselves, their communities and their nation."

Hirawani was shortlisted from ten semi-finalists and thousands of nominations. Other finalists for the award are Dignity NZ Co-founder and period poverty advocate Jacinta Gulasakheram and purpose-led musician Stan Walker (NgÄi Te Rangi).

"It’s incredible to be recognised alongside Jacinta and Stan, two incredible people who I admire so much," says Hirawani.

In 2021 Hirawani won the Impact Award for Inclusion alongside Gulasekharam, who won the Impact Award for Wellbeing. He has also been named a finalist in the MÄori Business Leader Awards.

Winners will be announced at the gala dinner on March 31, 2022.

More information on Hirawani and the other finalists is available at nzawards.org.nz.