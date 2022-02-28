Six-storey apartment blocks bound for East Frame - Otakaro Limited

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 14:00

A pair of six-storey apartment blocks will be calling the East Frame home, with ÅtÄkaro Limited today confirming the sale of the 4,700m2 site on the corner of Manchester and Worcester Streets to Williams Corporation.

ÅtÄkaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman, says the development will create 102 new homes in the central city.

"Our aim was to secure a development here that brought some height to central city living, to broaden the appeal of the East Frame to those who enjoy apartments.

"Williams Corporation is eager to get started as soon as possible and has demonstrated it has the capability to quickly progress the development. We want to see the central city population increasing as quickly as possible."

Managing Director of Williams Corporation, Blair Chappell, says the development is one of the company’s most significant to date.

"Made up of apartments, townhouses and mixed-use residential/commercial buildings, this development will be an asset to the Christchurch rebuild.

"Our team is dedicated to the development of much needed warm, dry, high-quality homes in central Christchurch, and we know there is a strong demand for our product.

"We are honoured to be able to develop within the Christchurch East Frame in such a prominent location, and believe this site has great opportunities to provide high-quality and centrally located homes where individuals can live, work and play."

Construction is expected to get underway later this year.

ÅtÄkaro Limited continues to work on securing a suitable future for the site on the corner of Manchester and Cashel Streets and will provide a further update at the earliest opportunity.