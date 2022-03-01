PSA welcomes new national secretary

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 10:11

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is pleased to announce the appointment of Duane Leo as national secretary of the union.

Duane joins national secretary Kerry Davies in the co-leadership role.

New Zealand born of Pacific Island descent, Duane has strong links to family and community in te moana nui a kiwa and a sharp understanding of the issues faced in the region.

Public and community service have been at the centre of his working life.

He has served working people throughout his career, with time at the Industrial Relations Service, as an organiser at the Service and Food Workers Union (now E tū) and nearly 20 years with the PSA.

During his time at PSA, Duane has been instrumental in developing and growing the PSA Pasefika network and brings valuable insight and experience in both working, leading, and empowering members, delegates, and organisers.

Duane has held a number of positions in the PSA, his current role as assistant secretary of the Public Service sector has honed his skills in communication, engagement, and analysis.

We look forward to working with Duane in this important leadership position.