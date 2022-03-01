Daily Good Immunity Shots gain Woolworths ranging - Red Shoots

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 11:51

Kiwi brand Daily Good has announced the launch of its organic immunity shots in Woolworths Australia taking place this year just in time for winter.

Launching in approximately 350 Woolworths locations mid-2022 Daily Good will be ranged in all three variants: Organic Fiji Ginger, Organic Fiji Turmeric and Organic Blackcurrant.

Daily Good’s ranging success has been in collaboration with Woolworths Seedlab Australia, a Woolworths Group funded program that’s set up to incubate FMCG businesses and help them scale. Daily Good co-founders Rhona Mackenzie and James Sweetbaum are proud to be waving the New Zealand flag as the only Kiwi company that was accepted into the program, and one of only three companies selected to pitch to Woolworths at the end of the 2021 program.

Co-Founder and Director of Daily Good Rhona MacKenzie says, "the addition of Daily Good in Woolworths Australia is something we are really excited about, Daily Good has been a true passion project for the team, supporting both Ranadi Organics and the rapidly growing immunity category."

The all-natural immunity shots are formulated with USDA-certified organic Fijian Turmeric and Ginger that is grown by Daily Good’s partner farm in Fiji, Ranadi Organics. Ranadi which aptly means ‘queen’ in Fijian, is a woman-impact audited farm that provides rural Fijian women with livelihoods, housing, and education. As a purpose-led brand Daily Good provides scale to the award-winning Fijian farm’s impact work, and the additional ranging in Woolworths will continue to increase Daily Good’s sustainability focus.

Daily Good was born out of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 lockdown that took place in March 2020, responding to a global trend of increased focus on our immune health and looking to natural ingredients and foods to support immunity. "The global growth of immunity products is just eye-watering when you look into the data," commented MacKenzie.

A multi-award-winning brand, Daily Good has been recently awarded ‘FMCG Product of the Year 2021’ by FMCG Business Magazine, as well as collecting a Gold, Silver, and Bronze medal in the Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards 2021 in addition to being placed as a finalist in multiple categories.