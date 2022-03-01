Rocket Lab Posts Q4 and full year earnings

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 13:57

"Rocket Lab has been one of the most exciting stocks for Kiwi traders on Stake since it lifted off onto the Nasdaq last year, it’s Stake’s third-most traded stock over that period. Rocket Lab has huge ambitions but what will be key is whether it can scale and execute - its backlog of orders has increased by 194%, with US$545m in future revenue already locked in.

"Today’s earnings showed solid revenue growth, 77% year-on-year. In a year that was disrupted by Covid, they’ll be chuffed to still be heading upward off the back of six missions in Q4 2021.

"Space is an area of intense interest for investors on Stake, and Rocket Lab wants to be an end-to-end space provider. Already, 38% of launches in 2021 had Rocket Lab technology involved, and they’ll want that number to grow. If they can pull it off, they may just blast off into the stratosphere.

"While Rocket Lab’s stock price is sitting below the level it listed at, it did tick up at the end of the trading session after the earnings came out. We’ll see the full market reaction to its results tomorrow. We’ll have to wait and see if investors think Rocket Lab can execute on that growing backlog into the new financial year."