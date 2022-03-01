Tom Walmsley joins Aurecon - Aurecon

Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 - 14:27

International design, engineering and advisory company, Aurecon has appointed Tom Walmsley as Advisory Leader - New Zealand, to further elevate its advisory business by diversifying its offering in the country and strengthening relationships with its clients to be more impactful through the whole asset lifecycle.

In his new role, Tom and his team will aim to build deeper partnerships with Aurecon’s clients focused on identifying the challenges, innovating to meet these, delivering measurable outcomes for stakeholders and building strong, resilient assets and infrastructure. Tom brings a track record of assisting clients throughout their transformation journeys that will complement Aurecon’s existing Advisory business.

Tracey Ryan, Aurecon’s New Zealand Managing Director is delighted at Tom’s addition to the team, "Tom brings to the team an innovative mindset and is passionate about asking and answering questions that stimulate critical thinking and draw out ideas that challenge the status quo. He is going to be an asset to both Aurecon and to our clients as we continue to face opportunities such as asset optimisation, managing supply chains, increasing cost and climate change transition."

Prior to joining Aurecon, Tom had worked at Partners in Performance for over 13 years with the last few years seeing him manage the New Zealand office. Tom is known for his extensive expertise in business transformation and growth, project optimisation and delivery, as well as organisation design. Additionally, Tom has also developed deep insights into the New Zealand market across various sectors, such as electricity, manufacturing, retail, construction and infrastructure.

Excited to embark on his Aurecon journey, Tom said, "Aotearoa New Zealand is about to go through an investment boom over the next decade with significant opportunities and challenges in the infrastructure space.

"I want to make the Aotearoa New Zealand waka go just a little faster. With its strong brand and reputation in the market, Aurecon has a unique edge to help Aotearoa New Zealand build a world leading model for investment and infrastructure that’s innovative and leads the world.

"One of my top priorities is to get a solid grasp of the challenges facing both Aurecon’s clients and teams. This will help form the foundation of a unified advisory strategy for Aotearoa New Zealand. We will quickly identify where we should focus and play next, and how we will collaborate with our Australian team to bring the best of Aurecon and targeted areas where Aotearoa New Zealand can lead Aurecon’s advisory business through innovation.

"My decades’ advisory experience has made me realise that the key to building high-performing teams in consulting is ensuring people feel empowered to think outside the box while giving them the tools and opportunities to learn and grow."

Group Managing Principal for Advisory at Aurecon, Julian Dolby commented, "Having Tom on board will not only allow our New Zealand Advisory practice to build on the awesome platform that exists, but also ensure we remain to be genuinely trusted advisors for our clients across both private and public sectors. As businesses and organisations chart their paths through this period of uncertainty, we are here to collaborate with them to reimagine and deliver on a positive future."

Tom possesses over 15 years’ experience working across New Zealand, Australia, Asia and Europe. He is currently an Advisor and a Board Member at Te Whangai Trust.