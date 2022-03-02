Alimetry raises $16.3 Million to launch wearable diagnostic device for the gut

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 12:17

Alimetry, a digital healthcare and medical device start-up, announced today it has closed a NZ$16.3 Million financing round led by New Zealand largest venture capital investor Movac. Existing investor partners IP Group, Matu Karihi, and UniServices supported the round, with K1W1 also participating.

The company will use the funding to accelerate the international launch of its first product, a wearable diagnostic device called Gastric Alimetry. Gastric Alimetry uses a stretchable high-resolution sensor to non-invasively map digestive patterns, and delivers clinical reports via the cloud to inform the diagnosis and classification of gastric disorders.

"Chronic gastric symptoms are extremely common, yet many of our patients still suffer from repeated inconclusive tests, trial and error care, and confusion," said CEO Greg O’Grady, a Professor of Surgery and co-founder of Alimetry. "Gastric Alimetry is on track to deliver breakthrough results in diagnosing gastric symptoms, enabling enhanced clinical outcomes and safer, more accessible, and less-invasive care."

Gastric Alimetry targets prevalent stomach diseases including nausea and vomiting, gastroparesis, and functional dyspepsia, affecting over 8% of the world’s population and costing billions of dollars in healthcare expenses. The device is currently undergoing clinical trials in 5 countries, with results and further regulatory approvals expected during 2022. Alimetry will also use the new funding to expand its artificial intelligence capabilities and expand its product pipeline.

Lovina McMurchy, a General Partner at Movac who will join Alimetry’s Board, stated: "While Alimetry has only recently come out of stealth mode in New Zealand, the team has made an incredible amount of progress in bringing their product to market globally. They are already working with the top gastroenterology clinics in the world to trial the devices and they are in the approval process with the Federal Drug Administration in the US for full scale commercialization. This is a tremendous example of what our science ecosystem can produce at it’s very best."

Gastric Alimetry has recently received numerous innovation and product design awards, including Gold from the Australian Good Design Awards, and a prestigious ‘Purple Pin’ at the New Zealand Best Design Awards. The Best Awards judges stated: "This is a tangible example of how New Zealand science, technology and design can work together to produce brilliant results."

Alimetry was spun-out of the University of Auckland in 2019 from a centre of excellence in digestive diseases. The company was founded by Prof. Greg O’Grady and Dr. Armen Gharibans, on the background of a decade of award-winning science.

To learn more about Alimetry visit www.alimetry.com.