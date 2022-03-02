FXCM January Single Share and Stock Baskets Report

Wednesday, 2 March, 2022 - 22:00

FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of January in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.

FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees- on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website ( https://www.fxcm.com/au/stock-baskets/.

The top ten traded stocks in January remained relatively similar to that of December with only Netflix and Tencent Holdings joining the top ten at the expense of Moderna and KE Holdings which both saw significant drops in FXCM client interest during January. Netflix, which opened the year around the $600 mark and dipped below $400 in the later part of January, was the biggest mover as FXCM clients took a keen interest in either shorting its decline and/or trying to catch a rebound.

On the stock basket side, Crypto Stocks (which is derived of Bit Digital, Coinbase, Hut 8, Marathon Digital and Silvergate Capital) found its way into the FXCM top ten stock baskets list for the first time in only its second month of limited availability. HK-based ATMX basket was the biggest faller, although its US listed counterparts CHN.TECH and CHN. ECOMM retained their popularity and held firm in third and fourth place respectively.

