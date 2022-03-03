Te Kauwhata Four Square closes and New World supermarket opens next door

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 10:23

Te Kauwhata locals are excited to welcome a brand-new New World to their community. The state-of-the-art store opened its doors on Tuesday 1st March.

The new store is located right next door to where the town’s only supermarket, a Four Square, has proudly served their community since the 1950’s.

"70 years on and we’re excited to bring locals a brand-new store, that’s bigger, with a 1,000sqm retail space, and with a full-scale grocery offering which includes a bulk foods section for dogs," says Lindsay Rowles, General Manager of Membership and Property at Foodstuffs North Island.

All New World stores are 100% Kiwi owned and operated, with store owners and their teams having the flexibility to cater to the specific needs of their community. "One of the fantastic things about being an owner operated co-operative is individual stores can include different ideas and initiatives and products they know their community will love and we’re sure Te Kauwhata locals are going to enjoy this truly contemporary shopping experience," says Rowles.

For many years, the closest full-service supermarket has been over 20 minutes away, so having a New World right in town will make it much more convenient for locals doing their weekly shop.

The owners of the store, Regan Arnott and his wife Katie, who previously owned Four Square Cherrywood in Tauranga, are excited to be starting their new journey and forging strong connections with the community in Te Kauwhata.

"We’re really looking forward to sharing this wonderful new New World store with our team and customers. The community has already been so welcoming and I'm eager to get to know everyone and become part of this special community," says Arnott.

Having grown up on a sheep farm in rural Southland, Te Kauwhata feels a bit like home for Regan and his wife Katie. They’ve moved with four energetic kids (Arlo 12, Finn 10, and twins Rafferty and Willa 8), and are excited to become a part of the wider Te Kauwhata community.

New World Te Kauwhata will be open Monday to Saturday, 7:00 - 8:00pm and Sunday 7:00 - 7:00pm.