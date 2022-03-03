NZME platforms 'continue to be the number one news destination for Kiwis'

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 12:05

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) continues to be New Zealand’s go-to news destination, with 2.7 million Kiwis keeping up with the news via its multiple platforms-.

The latest news readership results released by Nielsen today show the New Zealand Herald continues to engage audiences across the country with its weekly brand audience expanding once again, reaching more than 2.2 million Kiwis - up 5.6% on the same period last year.

New Zealand Herald print readership is up on the previous quarter, with an average issue readership of 595,000. The Herald on Sunday also remains New Zealand’s number one Sunday paper with 356,000 readers nationwide.

NZ Herald Premium digital subscriptions also continue to grow year on year, totalling 140,000 including 83,000 paid digital-only subscribers.

Nielsen NZ Readership highlights at a glance:

- OneRoof - NZME’s print and digital platform that provides housing market trends, insights and commentary - reaches more than 850,000 Kiwis-.

- NZME’s community papers across the country saw a 9% growth in readership compared with the same period last year.

- Viva Magazine had 146,000 readers in its first full-year of readership, following the magazine’s launch in August 2020.

NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness says the results demonstrate Kiwis are flocking to NZME’s news platforms - print, audio and digital - for trusted, quality journalism 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"The past two years have been incredibly disruptive and challenging due to COVID, and these latest figures demonstrate that more than ever, New Zealanders use our platforms as their trusted source of news.

"We continue to be innovative and creative in our news offering - whether that be through traditional or digital channels. There is something for everyone across all our platforms and we will continue to focus on what our audiences want to hear and read, and how best to reach them," says Kirkness.

NZME Chief Executive Michael Boggs says the results, and the success of Herald Premium, demonstrates the value of high-quality journalism and the company’s investment in multiple news platforms as it continues to keep Kiwis in the know.

"NZME has continued to invest in quality journalism across our print, audio and digital platforms and Kiwis continue to demonstrate their loyalty to our brands.

"Furthermore, the substantial increase in our community newspaper readership also shows our ongoing investment in our local community publications is paying off. By supporting and developing local editors and journalists across the country we are building a sustainable future for our community network, ensuring the best in quality local storytelling," says Boggs.

NZ Herald's success is partnered with the prolific reach of Newstalk ZB, which was reported to have a weekly audience of 713,500 in the latest GfK Commercial Radio audience survey. Newstalk ZB continues to be New Zealand’s number one commercial radio station with the most listeners of any commercial station in the country.

NZME continues to invest in quality journalism to best serve New Zealanders, illustrated by its creation of new senior roles across newsrooms, investing further in dedicated Maori and Pasifika reporting, and significant investment and revitalisation of its local community newspaper network.

Key announcements across the NZME news network include:

Alanah Eriksen appointed as Editor - Herald on Sunday

Alanah Eriksen has been appointed to the new role of editor of the Herald on Sunday and at 34 she is the youngest editor in the New Zealand Herald’s 158-year history.

Eriksen, who previously held deputy chief reporter and deputy editor roles, was most recently deputy head of news across the NZ Herald. She began her journalism career with the Rotorua Daily Post and worked across a number of news publications during her time in London before returning to New Zealand in 2012.

Eriksen commenced her role recently and reports to Weekends Editor Stuart Dye.

Moana Tapaleao Appointed as Editor - Pasifika

NZ Herald live news reporter Moana Tapaleao has been promoted to Pasifika Editor. She will focus on the people, stories and voices in the Pacific communities and will also ensure the newsroom has a Pasifika lens on stories of national interest.

She will also have an active role in mentoring and developing the NZ Herald’s 15 Te Rito journalism cadets.

Joseph Lose Takes up Role as Editor - Kaupapa

Joseph Lose has been appointed to the new role of Kaupapa Maori Editor, a writing role also tasked with helping to shape and develop the NZME newsrooms' tangata whenua and te ao Maori approach to news and storytelling.

Like Tapaleao, he will also play an active role in mentoring and developing the 15 Te Rito cadets based at NZ Herald.

Lose, a former senior Sunday News reporter, was previously the communications manager for Whanau Waipareira. He commences his role mid-March.

Open Justice - Te PÄtÄ«tÄ«: Court Reporting Network Launched

Elizabeth Binning has been appointed Open Justice editor, marking a new dawn for coverage of court and justice-related issues around the country. An open and transparent legal system is integral to a well- functioning democracy, and court reporting is a key part of this. The New Zealand public needs court reporters to be their eyes and ears.

An exceptional journalist, Binning is an experienced team leader, having worked at the Herald for 20 years in a number of senior roles, including Chief of Staff. More recently she led the Herald's crime and justice team, while also taking the reins of the news desk as a News Director.

Natalie Akoorie has returned to NZME as Binning’s deputy. A talented multimedia journalist, Akoorie brings her experience as Local Democracy Reporting editor to the role. The Open Justice team of 15 operate in newsrooms from Whangarei to Christchurch.

NZME continues to Invest in Community Journalism

For more than 150 years, community newspapers have been the lifeblood of heartland New Zealand, providing news, views and information unavailable anywhere else. NZME is committed to ensuring local communities have quality journalism, boasting a team of 27 editors and multimedia journalists across the country to provide important local news and information to the communities they serve.

Kim Gillespie has been appointed editor of NZME's community publication network, and will work with the dedicated editors of NZME’s 16 community titles - and NZME's recently appointed Community Publication Network GM Glen Smith - to ensure we continue to produce first-class journalism and storytelling in the regions.

Zaryd Wilson has stepped into the editor role at the Whanganui Chronicle. Wilson has been a key member of the Chronicle leadership team for several years, and will lead his team as they build on the legacy of an important daily newspaper that has just celebrated its 165th birthday.