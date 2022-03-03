Same faces, dynamic new roles - PHD New Zealand

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 14:17

PHD has kicked off 2022 by creating a slate of new senior roles and in a testament to the depth of talent in the agency, all roles have been successfully filled from within the agency.

CEO Nikki Grafton said, "The product and services we deliver for client partners continues to diversify each year and to deliver these to the standards our clients expect we need to constantly evolve our skill set, our diversity of thinking and also our structure. We are very proud to have been a leading media agency in the NZ market for years and these new appointments will help us continue that momentum."

Thirteen-year PHD veteran, Abby Parkin, has been appointed to the role of Managing Director. Parkin, who credits the unique culture of the organisation to her longevity, said, "PHD is an incredible agency and to be part of the leadership team that drives our success is an amazing opportunity."

James Davidson has been appointed to the role of General Manager Planning. "PHD New Zealand is such a fantastic place to work, the people are fun and super talented and we have a list of amazing clients that is second to none. The agency has always had incredibly high standards, and I look forward to finding ways to lift these even higher".

Simon Bird’s role with the agency has evolved to include a stronger focus on both senior client relationships and PHD’s product offering in a newly created role of Chief Product and Strategy Officer. "You can argue that no roles in business have expanded more than marketing over the last decade. Which means the role PHD plays and the products we offer have also expanded. My evolving role is designed to ensure we continue to develop and design world class products and services that deliver results for our clients."

Helen Brown has an expanded role as Head of Media and Investment, supporting clients and leading one of the largest investment books in the market. "I’m delighted to have the opportunity to deliver clear investment strategies and be part of the leadership team that supports our client partners business success.’’

PHD was named Network of the Festival at Cannes 2020/21 and PHD NZ again maintained market leading RECMA scores which measure agency talent, thought leadership, business wins, scale and awards.