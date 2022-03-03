Conversation Series, Dr Ira Lawrence - Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Thursday, 3 March, 2022 - 14:22

As Botanix (ASX:BOT) moves towards pivotal clinical and commercial milestones, we thought it would be beneficial and interesting for our valued supporters to hear from the people at the centre of our clinical development work.

Over the next two months we’ll be sharing with you a Conversation Series, showcasing short video interviews with specialist consultants and key opinion leaders who we are proud to have recruited to our leadership team.

The first of these is with Dr Ira Lawrence, a Medical Advisor with more than 30 years of senior leadership experience within the global pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Dr Lawrence has previously served as the Chief Medical Officer of Alphaeon Corporation; Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation; President and Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors at SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Astellas Pharmaceutical Company and Fujisawa Healthcare; and Senior Vice President of Research and Development at GenDerm Corporation. He has significant experience in the development and launch of numerous pharmaceuticals and devices.

In this video Dr Lawrence shares his thoughts on the future of dermatology and the opportunities that Botanix is pursuing in this space.

I encourage you to watch this short video and to share it with others who are eager to learn more about the work we are undertaking here at Botanix.

With thanks,

Vince Ippolito

Botanix President and Executive Chairman