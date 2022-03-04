Pete's Natural releases New Zealand’s first Hop Lemonade

Friday, 4 March, 2022 - 13:04

Motueka-based natural beverage company Pete’s Natural is expanding its innovative and much-loved range to include a limited edition hop lemonade. The drink will contain a fresh hop cone sourced from a hop farm in Tapawera.

"This is very unique and we believe we’re the only New Zealand beverage company doing this," says Marleen Suy (also known as Mrs Pete). "There will only be 5,500 bottles of the hop lemonade, each individually numbered.

"Mr Pete (Pete Suy) has been helping the drying of the hops during the hop harvest at Hinetai Hops for about ten years so including this beautiful and distinctive ingredient for which the Nelson Tasman region is famous is a natural next step," says Marleen.

Pete’s Natural Limited Edition Hop Lemonade contains lightly sparkling water, organic fair trade raw sugar, freshly squeezed lemon juice from New Zealand-grown lemons, hops, and a fresh hop cone.

Pete’s Natural is known for its support for local suppliers and other local businesses. Pete and Marleen’s mantra is that fair trade starts at home. This means that Pete’s Natural buys all its ingredients in New Zealand. Unlike other companies that use Fair Trade ingredients sourced from overseas to add flair to their products and brand story, Pete's Natural prefers to support the local economy and keeping it local.

"By buying all our fruit here in New Zealand, we support the local growers, paying them a fair price for their fruit. To us that makes sense. We call that "Fair Trade @Home" and would encourage as many businesses as possible to take the same approach."

With their commitment to supporting the local economy and other New Zealand businesses in mind, Marleen and Pete have decided to give 10 percent of the sales of the Pete’s Natural Limited Edition Hop Lemonade to Help for Hospo to help support struggling hospitality businesses.

"Many of our friends and contacts in the hospitality sector have had a really tough time due to the impact of COVID-19. While we know our gesture is a modest one, we also know from experience in our own business that even small acts of kindness mean a great deal when people are struggling."

About Pete’s Natural:

Brewed in the traditional way since 2009 in sunny Motueka, near Nelson, all Pete’s Natural beverages contain 30-50 percent less sugar than other leading brands. Pete’s Natural brews its beverages using 100 percent New Zealand-grown freshly squeezed spray-free fruits, and natural, locally-sourced ingredients. Many of Pete’s boutique drinks incorporate hops, which are full of antioxidants and known for their unique health benefits.

Pete’s Natural’s beverage range includes Kola, Lemonade, Lime-o-nade, Lemon Chilli, Currant Crush, Raspberry Kola, Feijoa Lemonade, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Water, Hemp Manuka Sparkling, Beetroot Manuka Lemonade, and Lemon Manuka Switchel. Pete’s Natural’s gluten-free, vegetarian range contains no additives, artificial preservatives, concentrates, colours or flavours.

Pete’s Natural cares about sustainability and the environment and wraps all beverages in

New Zealand made recycled materials and uses infinitely recyclable glass bottles sourced from Visy Glass in Auckland. For more information check out www.petesnatural.co.nz or Facebook @PetesNaturalNZ.

RRP $5.00 at cafés (available in restaurants and cafes from next week)

$49 for a box of 12 bottles

To order go to https://petesnatural.co.nz/shop/fresh-hop-lemonade/