Farmers from around NZ can now take part in B+LNZ Annual Meeting

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 09:46

Anyone interested in hearing from Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) is invited to attend its online Annual Meeting, held Thursday 24 March at 3.30pm.

Attendees will receive an update from B+LNZ’s Chairman Andrew Morrison and Chief Executive Sam McIvor on B+LNZ's key achievements and activities in the last year and priorities ahead. There will also be opportunities to ask questions throughout.

"Being online, this is a fantastic opportunity to have more levy payers across the country hear how their levies are being invested, ask questions, learn about the organisation and have their say, all from the comfort of their homes," says Andrew Morrison.

"While we always enjoy fronting up to farmers at the Annual Meetings and hope to be back to normal with a full showcase programme next year, we made the call that in light of the COVID-19 situation this year’s Annual Meeting will be online because it would have brought together people from around New Zealand."

On the formal side of the meeting, a financial update will be provided by B+LNZ’s Chief Operating Officer as well as an update on several resolutions and a remit from Tuakau farmer Tom Mandeno seeking B+LNZ support the inclusion of established trees as vegetation offset in emission calculations. Farmers can vote on the company resolutions using the voting information sent to registered levy payers or during the meeting through ElectionsNZ.

Register to attend, view the agenda and resolution notes on B+LNZ’s website here. A recording of the Annual Meeting will be available following the meeting.