The Selwyn Foundation announces new Board appointments

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 11:40

The Selwyn Foundation has appointed Eru Lyndon and Dr Sue Watson as members of its Board, following the retirement of long-standing Board members Dr Peter Huggard and Helen Melrose.

"The Board acknowledges Peter and Helen’s distinguished service, leadership and tremendous contribution. We know that they will remain closely connected with the Foundation," said Hon David Cunliffe, Chair of The Selwyn Foundation.

Eru Lyndon (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Hine, NgÄti Whatua, NgÄti Wai, NgÄti Kahu and Ngati Toa) is a former Regional Commissioner for Social Development, Northland, and was the inaugural Public Service Commissioner for Northland.

Dr Sue Watson is currently the Chair of CORT Community Housing, a Board member of Community Housing Provider Haumaru Housing and a director of Puhinui Park General Partnership.

"Eru and Sue join us at a defining time for The Selwyn Foundation, as it expands its scope and impact to assist vulnerable older people in Aotearoa New Zealand. We are delighted that individuals of their calibre and relevant experience are joining us, building on the strength of all those who have gone before," said Hon Cunliffe.

"It’s my hope that my experience in pre- and post-settlement hapu and iwi contexts, deep understanding of societal issues, networks and governance capability will help serve The Selwyn Foundation’s ambitions and drive improved outcomes, particularly for MÄori," said Eru Lyndon.

"I am committed to being part of the solution to housing in TÄmaki Makaurau. My leadership experience in organisations focused on social impact, including the social and community housing sector, has equipped me to contribute to this important stage of The Selwyn Foundation’s development. I’m excited about the future and what we can achieve together to improve the quality of life for our valued elders," said Sue Watson.

Eru and Sue join Chair Hon David Cunliffe, Deputy Chair Stephen Titter, Jan Nichols, Ben Green, Clement Chia and Peter Macaulay on The Selwyn Foundation Board.

The Selwyn Foundation now enters a new era in its (almost) sixty-eight years of serving the older population. An era in which it will be able to significantly expand its charitable Mission and do so much more to help the increasing number of seniors who are vulnerable or in need.

"Against a background of growing need amongst the older population, our commitment to Selwyn’s enduring charitable Mission is unwavering. We warmly welcome Eru and Sue into the Selwyn family and look forward to working together to make a greater, positive impact in the lives of Aotearoa New Zealand’s vulnerable seniors," said David Cunliffe.